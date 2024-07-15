SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, July 13, it was announced that actor James B. Sikking, died in Los Angeles at the age of 90. He publicist Cynthia Snyder confirmed the news that Sikking died at his home as a result of complications from dementia. The actor had a prominent career and is known for his role on the series “Hill Street Blues” in the 1980s. He was born in Los Angeles in 1934 and graduated from UCLA in 1954.

One of his first TV appearances was on the series “Perry Mason” in 1961. He appeared on the ABC soap opera, “General Hospital” as Dr. James Hobart from 1973-1976. He starred as Sgt./Lt. Howard Hunter from 1981-1987 on the NBC series. He earned a Primetime Emmy Nomination for his role on the series in 1984.

He also appeared on the series, “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Bonanza,” “Mission Impossible” and “M.A.S.H” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

The actor also had a lengthy film career appearing in the movies “Ordinary People,” “The Terminal Man,” “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” “Soul Man,” “The Pelican Brief” and “Made of Honor.”

His mother, Sue founded the United by the Sea Church in Santa Monica. Sikking was married twice during his lifetime. He is survived by his 3 children and his second wife Florine Sikking.