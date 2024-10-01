NEW JERSEY—On October 1, athlete, veteran, and actor John Amos passed away. Amos was known for his role of Kunta Kinte in the movie, “Roots,” that was based on Alex Haley’s novel by the same name. Amos’ death was confirmed to the public by his publicist, Belinda Foster. He died of natural causes. No further details as to the cause of death were given.



Reports indicate that Amos died on August 21, and his death was announced to the public on October 1st. He was 84.



John Amos played Mr. Mack, in the sequel of Bonanza, The Next Generation, starring Michael Landon Jr., John Ireland, Robert Fuller, Barbara Anderson, and Brian A. Smith from 1959-1973. From 1970-1973, Amos played the TV weatherman, Gordy Howard on, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”



He was best known as Mr. James Evans of the 70s sitcom, “Good Times,” from 1974-1976. He played the father figure to Jimmy Walker who played J.J. Walker, who in real life was only eight years younger than Amos, characterized a self-centered teen who would say he was, “Dyn-o-mite.” Esther Rolle played his on-screen wife, Florida Evans, while Bern Nadette Stanis acted as the Evans’ daughter, and Ralph Carter played the youngest son, Michael Evans. Amos was written off the show after expressing his desire to portray a more authentic black family living in the 70s. The show ran for 61 episodes and reruns can still be viewed today.



He was born John Allen Amos, on December 27, 1939, Newark, New Jersey. He grew up in East Orange, New Jersey, and lived in Tewksbury Township, New Jersey. He was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame class of 2019-2020 Performing Arts.



Amos was married to his first wife, Noel Mickelson from 1965-1975. They had two children together, a daughter named Shannon, and a son named KC, who looks remarkably like his father. Amos raised his children in the Slymar, neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. They had horses on the property. Amos was married to his second wife, Lillian Lehman from 1978-1979.



The following came directly from the New Jersey Hall of Fame website:

“Raised in East Orange, Amos went west for college, attending Long Beach City College and graduating from Colorado State University, where he earned a degree in sociology and played on the varsity football team. After graduation, he was a Golden Gloves boxing champion and signed a free-agent contract to play football for the American Football League’s Denver Broncos.



After failing to catch on with the Broncos, Amos played for a series of minor-league football teams, including the Jersey City Jets of the Atlantic Coast League. In 1967, he signed with the American Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs, but again failed to make the big-time squad.”



Amos had starring or recurring roles in several TV series, including “The West Wing,” “The District” and the landmark miniseries “Roots,” in which he played the older Kunta Kinte in three episodes.



Amos also has appeared in more than 30 movies. Most notably, he portrayed Cleo McDowell, the father of Eddie Murphy’s love interest in “Coming to America” and its sequel. Other film credits include “Let’s Do It Again” (directed by and starring Sidney Poitier), “The Beastmaster” and “Die Hard 2.” Amos’s theatrical appearances have taken him to Broadway and the McCarter Theatre in Princeton.



A longtime resident of Tewksbury, Amos is a veteran of the 50th Armored Division of the New Jersey National Guard and Honorary Master Chief of the U.S. Coast Guard.”





























