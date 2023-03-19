STUDIO CITY— Actor and musician Lance Reddick, who rose to fame after starring in HBO’s “The Wire” and the “John Wick” film franchise, was found dead in his home on Friday, March 17. He was 60-years-old.

At around 9:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments responded to a medical emergency at the 12000 block of Sarah Street, and found Reddick’s body inside his home. His cause of death is still under investigation, with authorities claiming that it appears to be a result of natural causes. No further details were disclosed.

Reddick “passed away suddenly this morning,” his publicist, Mia Hansen said in a statement. “Lance will be greatly missed. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time,” Hansen added.

Reddick was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1962 and studied classical music composition at the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music, earning a Bachelors of Music degree. He later went on to receive a Masters of Fine Art degree from Yale School of Drama in 1994. He released his first R&B/Soul, classical album, “Contemplations and Remembrances” in 2007.

By 1996, Reddick began his storied acting career, eventually scoring his breakout role in 2002 as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in “The Wire.” He appeared in a variety of television roles in shows such as “Oz,” “Fringe” and “American Horror Story: Coven.” He played Charon in all four John Wick films (the fourth is set to release on March 24) and had several upcoming projects including the John Wick sequel “Ballerina,” also starring Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas.

Many co-stars, actors and colleagues have released tributes to the late Reddick:

“Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can’t go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon,” creator of The Wire, David Simon, tweeted.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Keanu Reeves and John Wick director, Chad Stahelski, released in a statement to E! News. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with,” their statement continued, “Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” his wife Stephanie Reddick posted on Twitter. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day,” Reddick added. Reddick continued stating that donations in her late husband’s honor can be made to momcares.org, in his hometown of Baltimore.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole and Christopher Reddick.