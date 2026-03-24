INDIANA—On Friday, March 20, actor Nicholas Brendon Schultz passed away. He was 54. The city he died in was not disclosed. Nicholas Brendon was best known for his acting role as Xander Harris, the best buddy of ‘Buffy,’ in the Buffy And the Vampire Slayer series.

Brendon starred in 143 out of the 144 episodes from 1997 to 2003. Kelly Donovan co-starred with Brendon in two of the episodes.

For his role as Xander Harris, Brendon received nominations for the Saturn Award in both 1998 and 1999 for Best Genre TV Actor and in 2000 for Best Supporting Actor.

As an actor, he used his middle name as his last name while on the job. His twin brother, Kelly Donovan Schultz, did the same.



Brendon also starred as the FBI technical analyst Kevin Lynch in the television police drama Criminal Minds. Brendon starred in about a dozen other roles between 1993 and 2021.



He leaves behind his parents, Robert and Kathleen Schultz, and his brothers Kyle, Christian, and his identical twin brother, Kelly Donovan Schultz. His family issued the following statement.



“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art.



Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends, and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.



While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis, and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing.



Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of the man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support. “



“I want people to say, ‘Nicholas Brendon, he’s supposedly the nicest guy in the world.’ I want to do good work, but more than that, I want to stay a good human being. That’s more important than any character I play.”— Nicholas Brendon