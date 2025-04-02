HOLLYWOOD—Actor Val Kilmer, known notably for his role as ‘Ice Man’ in the 1986 action-flick “Top Gun” has died. Kilmer died in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 1. The news was first reported by Kilmer’s daughter, Mercedes to the New York Times informing the publication her father died from pneumonia.

Val was previously diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. He had received care at UCLA Medical Center in the ICU for what many thought was a tumor. The actor battled throat cancer for 2 years where he had several procedures on his trachea that impacted his voice and ability to speak.

He underwent chemotherapy and had to tracheotomies and noted in 2020 he had been several years cancer free. He was accepted into the Julliard School’s Drama Division at 17, becoming the youngest person at the time. That parlayed into his acting career with his film debut in the comedy “Top Secret!” in 1984. He became a notable start for his turn in “Top Gun” alongside Tom Cruise. That film’s success led to other roles in cinema for Kilmer that included: “Willow,” “The Doors,” “Tombstone” and “True Romance.”

Many may remember Kilmer for his portrayal as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in 1995’s “Batman Forever.” Kilmer only portrayed the caped crusader for one film alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carey. Other blockbuster movies that Kilmer starred in included “Heat,” “The Ghost and the Darkness,” “The Island of Dr. Moreau,” “The Saint,” “Pollock,” “Alexander” and “Mindhunters.”

Later in his career he appeared in the thriller “The Snowman” alongside Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson. His last appearance on the big screen was in 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick” alongside Tom Cruise, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1986 classic that earned close to $1.5 billion at the box-office.

He released the documentary “Val” in 2021 where he served as the cinematography, producer and writer on the project that chronicled his life, career and struggles with throat cancer. He married actress Joanne Whalley in 1988 and they had 2 children. They divorced in February 1996. Kilmer leaves behind his daughter, Mercedes and his son, Jack.

Director Michael Mann, who helmed the movie “Heat” posted on X “While working with Val on “Heat” I always marvelled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character.” The Top Gun X account posted, “Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations.”