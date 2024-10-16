BEVERLY HILLS—On the evening of Saturday, October 12, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) received a call from the boyfriend of actress Francesca Eastwood,31, to report an ongoing argument in the car that had escalated to violence.

Francesca Eastwood is the daughter of Titanic Star, Frances Fisher, and the legendary actor and film director, Clint Eastwood. Francesca Eastwood’s boyfriend, who chose to remain nameless, called the police.

Reports indicate that while Eastwood and her boyfriend were being interviewed at BHPD, officers were able to see enough evidence of abuse on the boyfriend to charge Eastwood with felony domestic violence and book her into jail. Bail was set at $50,000.



Eastwood was reportedly booked into jail on Saturday night and released on Sunday, October 13th. This is not her first arrest. In 2015, Eastwood was charged with a DUI, to which she pleaded, no contest.



Though the actress has starred in many films, she is best known for her roles in Jersey Boys (2014) and Outlaws and Angels (2016).



In her early life, Eastwood married Jordan Hill. He was the brother of a close friend, actor, Jonah Hill. The marriage lasted a week before the, then 20-year-old Eastwood, had the marriage annulled.



She has not remarried but did have a child with her trainer. On September 16, 2018, Eastwood and Alexander Wraith welcomed Titan Wraith Eastwood to the world.