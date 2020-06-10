LOS ANGELES—“Days of Our Lives” actress Judi Evans was infected with COVID-19 in the hospital. She was hospitalized after the horse-riding accident and has been staying there for more than 20 days. Her representative Howie Tiger Simon posted an update on her condition via Facebook on Monday, June 8.

Evans, 55, is an actress who is known for playing Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis on NBC’s Days of Our Lives. She won Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Guiding Light in 1984 and was nominated for Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Days of our Lives in 2008.

Evans suffered injuries from horseback riding on May 16 when her horse got spooked and she fell off. Evans broke her bones and ribs and was sent to the hospital while she contracted COVID-19 during her time there.

“She contracted COVID-19 while there and she had what is known as the COVID blood clots in her legs and she nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions,” said Simon. He mentioned that Evans had mild symptoms including fever, aches, a cough, and blood clots.

“On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscious with no numbing of the area! However, speaking to her on Sunday, she was in good spirits and back to Judi’s “humor” despite all these spiraling turns of events,” said Simon. “She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her, and they’ve helped her mentally, physically, and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!“