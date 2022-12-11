SHERMAN OAKS—Actress June Blair, known for her roles in The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, passed away at the age of 90 on Monday, December 4. According to reports, she died of natural causes at her Sherman Oaks home.

Her death was confirmed on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. “Sweet, gorgeous Aunt June Blair Nelson has passed away. God bless James and Dan, I love you,” she wrote.

Margaret June Blair was born in San Francisco on October 30, 1932. Abandoned by her father at eight months and by her mother at age three, she became a ward of the State of California and grew up with at least eight families.

Throughout her high school years she was a model and made her onscreen debut on as a “Miss Lonelyhearts” columnist on CBS’ Our Miss Brooks in 1956. This debut led to a contract with 20th Century Fox.

She appeared in the film Hell Bound in 1957 and was named Playboy‘s Playmate of the Month in January of that same year. Blair also appeared in Jean Negulesco’s The Best of Everything in 1959 and in 1961’s A Fever in the Blood.

She appeared in 28 episodes of the popular series The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet through 1966 after she married co-star David Nelson. Initially, she appeared in smaller roles on the show in 1960 then was abruptly introduced as “Mrs. June Nelson” in 1961 on the third episode of Ozzie and Harriet’s 10th season.

Blair is survived by her two children with Nelson, Daniel and Jamie.