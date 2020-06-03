LAUREL CANYON—During the week of May 24, Actress Stockard Channing, 76, listed her Los Angeles home located in Laurel Canyon for $2.495 million.

The Hollywood actress best known for playing Rizzo in the 1978 film “Grease,” and First Lady Abbey Bartlet on, “The West Wing,” from 1999 to 2006 has lived in the property for over 20 years. The Emmy and Tony Award winner and Oscar Nominee originally purchased the home for $870,000.

The three bedroom, four bathroom home located on Woodrow Wilson Drive was listed last week by Juliette Hohnen and Annie Stewart of Douglas Elliman. The well-hidden home referred to as the “Celebrity Hideaway,” by Hohnen and Stewart was built in 1956. The private home set back along a canyon road has many high profile neighbors including Sacha Baron Cohen, Quentin Tarantino and Will Ferrell.

Juliette Hohnen, named by the Wall Street Journal as one of the top 250 Realtors in the country, said, “The house is charming, cozy and cottagey.”

Channing’s long time property is now listed on Zillow and has been for one week. The home currently has a pending offer, but has not yet been confirmed or sold. The overview on Zillow states the home as a, “Celebrity Hideaway with complete privacy, stunning pool and expansive canyon views. This private oasis on Woodrow Wilson’s “Celebrity Row” is tucked away behind a gated driveway.”

The Harvard University Graduate was born in Manhattan, New York on February 13, 1944. She began acting in 1969 at 15 years old. Her lifetime of work has garnered critical acclaim for over six decades. The “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” singer has no children despite having been married and divorced four times.

Neither Ms. Channing nor a representative of hers has yet to publicly comment on the sale listing of the 2,157 square-foot property.