PARIS─Olivia de Havilland, a two-time Academy Awards winner and the last surviving star of “Gone with the Wind,” died on Sunday, July 26 at the age of 104. She died of natural causes at her home in Paris.

“I would prefer to live forever in perfect health, but if I must at some time leave this life, I would like to do so ensconced on a chaise lounge, perfumed, wearing a velvet robe and pearl earrings, with a flute of champagne beside me and having just discovered the answer to the last problem in a British cryptic crossword,” De Havilland once said.

De Havilland began her cinematic career from 1935 to 1988 and appeared in a total of 49 feature films, being one of the leading actresses of her time. She was known for a screen couple with Errol Flynn in adventure films such as “Captain Blood,” which was released in 1935, and the 1938 film “The Adventures of Robin Hood.” Her role as Melanie Hamilton in the 1939 film “Gone with the Wind” brought her the first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

De Havilland played the leading roles in “To Each His Own” and “The Heiress,” and won Academy Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role twice for each. She also received multiple awards and honors including Golden Globe Award, New York Film Critics Circle Award, Venice Film Festival Volpi Cup, and National Board of Review Award. De Havilland received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

De Havilland married twice in her life. She married Marcus Goodrich, a screenwriter and a novelist, while their marriage ended in divorce in 1953. They had a son Benjamin Goodrich, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 19 and died at the age of 42 of heart disease. She lived in France for decades after she married Pierre Galante, an executive editor for the French journal Paris Match. They had a daughter Gisèle Galante and the couple divorced in 1979.