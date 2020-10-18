SANTA MONICA — At the age of 97 singer and actress Rhonda Fleming has died this past Wednesday in Santa Monica.

Nicknamed the “queen of technicolor” because of her ability to photograph. The actress has starred in more than 40 films predominantly within the black and white era of film between the 1940s – 1950s.

The actress was born August 10, 1923. Growing up Fleming was a Californian native that went to both private and public schools located in Beverly Hills, CA.

She was one of few actresses to make the transition to the color era. Her first film in color was A Connecticut Yankee in King Arther’s Court back in 1949.

As the actress worked with a varying number of individuals from politicians such as Ronald Regan to actors Gregory Peck, Robert Mitchum, Kirk Douglas, Burt Landcaster and Bing Crosby.

Fleming then took her knowledge and talent to Broadway. The actress made her debut in Clare Boothe Luce’s play The Woman in 1936.

Fleming even starred in a national 10 week concert tour with Skitch Henderson featuring George Gershwin and sang on stage in Las Vegas.

Fleming was making her impression within the industry she felt as though at times people were not necessarily interested into her work particularly but more so her appearance. “Suddenly my green eyes were green. My red hair was flaming red. My skin was porcelain white suddenly all this attention on how I looked rather than the roles I was playing” Fleming said in a 1990 interview.

The actress’s contributions to her community include opening the Rhonda Fleming Mann Clinic for Women’s Comprehensive Care at UCLA Medical Center back in 1991 with her then husband Tedd Mann and then her secondary facility Rhonda Fleming Mann Resource Center for Women with Cancer 1994.

As the purpose of her organizations are to provide women with the proper resources when in need. Fleming’s vision was to create a safe environment women with cancer can come with their friends and family for assistance when needed.