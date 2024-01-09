WASHINGTON DC—Greg Phillips and Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote published a documentary of the timeline of the breach of the U.S. Capitol breach that occurred on January 6, 2021. J6, True Timeline was produced by actual J6ers who were present. The film is packed with thousands of crowd sourced videos, hundreds of CCTV footage, and dozens of bodycam footage taken from police officers on the scene.



The production was released in time for the three-year anniversary of what media has referred to as the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The events that transpired that day have become one of the most reported events in history.



Mass media has censored out so many facts and eyewitness accounts making it nearly impossible for Americans to know the truth about what happened that day. In Greg Phillips explained it best on the social media platform, Truth Social.



“When truths are cherry picked, people suffer.”



There has been so much traffic in this documentary that the only opportunity to view it was in the middle of the night or wee hours in the morning.



The crowds began to muster by 11:51 a.m. It is important to note that there were six other permits for events on Capitol grounds scheduled for the day.



Ryan Samsel can be seen in a black and white hoodie, and a red baseball cap is seen crossing the street. Plain clothes officer Michael Sherman is weeding through the crowd after receiving reports of a person with a gun. The individual is shown in the video. False alarm. No gun. “Only a knife.”



Video footage captured the moment U.S. Capitol Police officer, Caroline Edwards, was pushed to the ground, inciting rioters even more. Ryan Samsel helps Edwards back onto her feet. Side note-Ryan Samsel is later arrested, indicted, and held behind bars. Caroline Edwards, who was also sprayed with tear gas, testified in court.



“It was carnage. It was chaos. I can’t even describe what I saw. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that as a police officer, as law enforcement officer, I would find myself in the middle of a battle.”



At 12:00 Donald Trump takes the stage. He is speaking at the Ellipse, a 52-acre park south of the White House and approximately a mile from the U.S. Capitol building. The narrator relays that Trump supporters came out for what could be, “Their last chance to hear the President speak.” The crowds swelled all the way to the Washington Monument. Trump’s speech lasted approximately one hour and eleven minutes.





Vice President, Mike Pence arriving at the U.S. Capitol with his motorcade at 12:35. He is there to certify votes.



President Trump is still speaking.



At 12:45 a wall of people can be seen approaching the Capitol. Police are urging them forward.





The first Capitol breach occurs at 12:53. There are five U.S. Capitol Police (USPC) officers standing behind a barricade. There are not enough officers to manage the crowds who breach the barrier.



At 12:59 a freelance computer programmer, Benjamin Phillips, 50, from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania collapsed. He was unconscious. Those assisting maintained compressions for 20 minutes. DC Fire and EMS paramedics stay in their vehicles. A bicycle rack is used as a makeshift stretcher. Protestors take Phillips to the ambulance waiting nearby. Medical examiners later listed Phillps cause of death as hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He died of a heart attack.



In his speech, President Trump spoke to the crowd about walking down Pennsylvania Avenue in a peaceful fashion.



“After this we are going to walk down to the Capitol, and I’ll be there with you, and we are going to cheer on our brave Senators and Congressmen and women to only count electors lawfully slated.”



Ray Epps, a man seen the night before instigating the crowds, is there at the Capitol urging people on. “As soon as President Trump stops speaking, we are going to the Capitol,” and

“We are going to the Capitol. That’s where our problems are.”



At 1:00 p.m. USCP Deputy Chief Waldow is on the scene. He orders USCP Civil Disturbance Less Lethal Team officers into place.



At 1:06 Chief Waldow orders Less Lethal officers to fire their munitions into the crowd. No warning could be heard prior to this order.



At 1:07, a man in the crowd, Josh Black is injured on the side of the face from munitions fired by USCP officers. There was significant blood loss.



At 1:10 Chief Waldow orders a second round of munitions. Pepper ball is used on the crowd.



Moments after DC MPD fired approximately 30 pepper ball rounds into a crowd filling the tunnel with capsicum gas, Roseanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia collapses.



Video footage captured shows Boyland being beaten over the head and body with a walking stick by DCMPD officer, Lila Morris. Medical examiners listed Boyland’s cause of death as accidental acute amphetamine intoxication.



Chief Waldow gives third order to fire. DCMD Sgt. Daniel Thau requests explosive munitions.



At approximately 1:20, Kevin Greeson, 55, father of five from Athens, Alabama Collapsed at the Capitols West Plaza. [Reports indicate that Greeson was on the phone with his wife when this was happening] Protestors carried him out of harms way and began CPR until paramedics take over. Greeson was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Medical examiners listed hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as his cause of death. He died of a heart attack.





At 1:24 DCMD Commander Robert Glover authorizes escalation of force. Glover declares protest a riot.



Washington DC law requires officers to give three warnings prior to firing any weapon. The crowd was barraged with explosives without warning for an hour.



At 2:18 Sgt. Thau, and Sgt. Edwards are heard on bodycam footage that they are, “Hitting innocent people.”



At 2:44 Police are moving people out of the Rotunda and W. Plaza Tunnel. People are entering the Capitol building in droves.



Air Force Security Forces Veteran, Ashli Babbit, 35, is captured on video cameras entering the U.S. Capitol Building through a broken window in a door at the Speakers Lobby. She has police officers behind her. Lieutenant Byrd fires his weapon and kills Ashli Babbit with one shot.



At 2:46 Ray Epps is seen leaving Capitol grounds. Demonstrators are walking around in the tunnel.



At 2:48 video footage captures USCP Chief Robishaw with a bare-chested man, with face paint and wearing bull horns on his head. Chief Robishaw appears to be giving the man, later identified as, Jacob Chansley a tour. Robishaw can be heard telling protestors to “be peaceful.”



At 5:00 Police begin to clear the U.S. Capitol



At 5:10 Police initiate use of tear gas.



At 5:40 The U.S. National Guard is now on the scene to help manage the crowds. [Multiple reports indicate that then Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi did not request and would not agree to requesting National Guard assistance from the start.



There were very few arrests made on January 6, 2021. As of January 2024, 1,851 individuals have been arrested for their part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol.



The J6 Timeline video footage may be found on Greg Phillips page of the Truth Social media site.











