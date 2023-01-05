WASHINGTON DC—On January 3, Elon Musk released details of Twitter Files exposing Rep. Adam Schiff of California who made multiple requests to have the journalists and members of the media censored on Twitter.



According to the former D.C. Bureau Chief for Investor’s Business Daily, and Hoover Institution media fellow, and author, Paul Sperry, Schiff wanted him silenced.



“Breaking: Dem Rep. Adam Schiff wanted journalist Paul Sperry’s account suspended over reporting on Trump whistleblower, Twitter Files reveals,” tweeted Sperry.



“Talk about cyberbullying!…@AdamSchiff used his power as head of House Intel to muscle Twitter into banning a journalist–muzzling the reporter who outed his impeachment ‘whistleblower’ as an anti-Trump partisan Democrat, exposing Schiff’s impeachment proceeding as a political ops…”



“Before @ElonMusk, Twitter was just an app for the U.S. Intelligence Community — FBI, DHS, ODNI, CIA, NSA CISA and, now we learn, Schiff’s HPSCI as well as SSCI,” Sperry wrote.



Political Strategist, and former political candidate, Chuck Collesto tweeted, “BOMBSHELL REPORT. Elong Musk exposes Adam Schiff for colluding with Twitter. MEDIA, DEAD SILENT.”



Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch attempted to expose Schiff on July 27, 2020, he published an article on his website responding to a court ruling in favor of absolute secrecy of Rep. Adam Schiff’s phone subpoenas targeting former President Donald Trump.



“Adam Schiff secretly subpoenaed, without court authorization, the phone records of Rudy Giuliani and then published the phone records of innocent Americans, including President Trump’s lawyers, a member of Congress, and a journalist. And now a federal court ruled today that Schiff or any member of Congress can’t be held accountable for this unprecedented and potentially criminal abuse of power. Every American should be concerned about a ruling that suggests Congress has unlimited power to take and publish their private phone records!”



Schiff represents California’s 30th District in the western portion of San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County along with the eastern part of Simi Hills in Ventura County. He is serving his 11th term and has been serving on the Permanent Select House Committee on Intelligence which oversees all of the U.S. intelligence agencies. He served on the House Appropriations Committee, but since has taken a leave of absence.

Musk recently attempted to censor some liberal journalists from Twitter noting it was temporary, but on December 17, 2022, he reinstated them, saying, “The people have spoken.”