BEVERLY HILLS—The City Council board agreed to allocate extra funding for the police and military on Monday, October 19 in preparation of the upcoming November 3 General Election.

The additional funding will provide the BHPD to compensate officers with overtime pay, two private armed security lending their services, along with support from the Santa Paula Police Department and the hiring of five temporary BHPD officers, which are referred to as “overhires.”

Authorities have stated that they will begin their duties on Saturday, October 31, with the BHPD splitting between two alternating 12-hour long shifts, and no days off.

If necessary, the Assistant Chief of Police Marc Coopwood would be able to contract two sergeants and 10 police officers from the Santa Paula Police Department, who could also work 12-hour days.

According to the city council’s decision, 80 private security personnel would be providing security through the months of November and December. Two companies, Nastec International Inc. and Covered 6, will be loaning 40 officers each.

Beverly Hills also has mutual aid agreements with Santa Monica, Culver City and West Hollywood, UCLA and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The latter will be working closely with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Justice, the Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.