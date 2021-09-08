WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division Sexual Assault Unit is looking for additional victim of a sexual assault suspect, Deontae Williams who was arrested on Sunday, September 5.

The LAPD reported that Williams was known to frequent several gyms, parks, beaches, and malls in and around Los Angeles County. He would approach lone women handing them business cards which portray him as a personal trainer before engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct.

He also worked as a masseuse and security guard and has traveled to several other states during the 2020 California COVID-19 lock down.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or who has additional information regarding Deontae Williams to contact LAPD Topanga Division Detectives at (818) 756-4820. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.