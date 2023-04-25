STUDIO CITY—The Angeles County District Attorney announced on Monday, April 24 that a man has been charged for falsely claiming to be a licensed doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of individuals, offering treatment for serious medical conditions including cancer.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascón.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, of Studio City is facing five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification in case BA514156. His preliminary hearing setting was scheduled for May 24 in Department 36 of Foltz Criminal Justice Center. The case was filed for warrant on April 19 and he was arraigned in court on April 21.

On November 17, 2022, an undercover investigator received consulting from Gevorkian, who owns and operates Pathways Medical in North Hollywood. The business conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections. During the consultation, Gevorkian allegedly failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition. He is accused of practicing medicine without a license on thousands of individuals for several years. The Pathways Medical website currently notes it is “under construction” and notes “This page is undergoing maintenance and will be back soon.”

The case is being investigated by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Division of Investigation and prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Stephan Gevorkian is asked to call the Consumer Protection hotline at (213) 257-2465.