SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, May 7, the Santa Monica Police Department announced they are asking for additional individuals who may have been victims of sexual battery by a local physical therapist to come forward.

On February 19, the SMPD received a report of a suspected sexual battery that transpired at Select Physical Therapy, located at 507 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica.

During an immediate and thorough investigation, detectives determined that the suspect, a licensed physical therapist, was treating the victim for injuries during a scheduled session when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

On April 17, SMPD Detectives, with the assistance of patrol officers, arrested Fernando A. Salazar, 28, for one count of sexual battery under California Penal Code 243.4(a).

Detectives are seeking to identify any additional individuals who may have had similar experiences with the suspect. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has relevant information is urged to come forward.

All reports will be handled with discretion and sensitivity. Individuals can contact Det. Darnell Crumpler (Darnell.Crumpler@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-8941, Sgt. David Haro (David.Haro@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-8952, or the Watch Commander desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.