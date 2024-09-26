CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, September 24, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section (SAS) announced in a news release that it is asking additional victims of Julie Tichon, who was arrested for a series of sexual assaults with an underage male to come forward.

The LAPD reported on August 29, investigators arrested Julie Tichon, 37, of Los Angeles, for a series of sexual assaults of a 16-year-old male between February and March 2024. She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center for 261.5(c) PC and given booking number 6874492. The Los Angeles Superior Court subsequently released Tichon on her own recognizance and she is due back in court on November 1.

On September 19, the Office of the District Attorney filed three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and one count of oral copulation of a person under 18. Tichon worked as a school guidance counselor at YULA High School in West Los Angeles, but she has since left the school.

“The suspect used her position of responsibility to gain these victims’ trust, then began inappropriate sexual relationships with them,” said Detective Russ Hess. “Rather than advising them, she was abusing them.”

If convicted, Tichon could face a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison. Though she is charged with assaulting a single victim, investigators believe there are other students who have yet to come forward who could potentially add to the criminal case.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses to contact Detective Hess at LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0561. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.