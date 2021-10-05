HOLLYWOOD—Adele has released a snippet of her first new music in six years and revealed that the full song will be out next week. The release was posted on a 21-second black and white clip on Twitter, showing her putting a cassette bearing the song’s title, “Easy On Me,” into a car stereo. That’s followed by 13 seconds of the song’s instrumental piano introduction.

Her tweet stated that “Easy On Me” will be released on Friday, October 15, with her fourth album expected to follow. It comes with anticipation, that the album will bear the number 30. The clip was watched six million times in the first hour on Twitter and Instagram. The album title would connect to Adele’s previous pattern of naming records after her age during a pivotal year in her life, following 19, 21 and 25. The announcement comes one day after the Grammy winner sent fans into a frenzy after she returned to Twitter with her first post in nearly a year. All it took was two words from Adele to make everyone start rolling in the deep: Hiya babes! She simple wrote.

Adele, who is separated from her now ex-husband Simon Konecki when she was 30 (she’s now 33) has been off the radar and keeping a low profile. They share an 8-year-old son, Angelo. They finally reached a settlement in March 2021. Three months after finalizing their divorce, a source close to Adele, said she was working on new music.

She was on “Saturday Night Live” last year, which she sang and joked about her weight. The 32-year-old stated:

“I know I look really different since you last saw me. Due to Covid restrictions, I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me,” she joked. “And this is the half I chose.” The day after Adele’s performance, her debut album “19” took the top spot on the iTunes chart for the first time, while “Chasing Pavements” climbed the Billboard chart from 46 to 11, giving the star her first US hit. As with her first appearance, Saturday night’s show came just weeks before a presidential election.

Adele is incredibly secretive, she usually tells the fans afterwards, after hinting around. Adele’s last album, “25,” was also announced with a mysterious marketing campaign. The album went on to sell more than 3.5 million copies, making it the Uk’s 14th best-selling record of all time. Besides the UK, the album broke sale records in the US and won the star a Grammy for Album of the year-which she memorably tried to give to Beyonce. She went on to say, that Beyonce’s album was just so monumental.

Adele seems very happy these days, sharing new images of herself in a Schiaparelli dress followed by a picture of her with American sports agent Rich Paul. The caption for the Instagram post was simply a red love heart emoji. Adele hasn’t been linked with too many high profile love interests since her divorce from Konecki was finalized earlier in the year. Her relationship with Paul seems to be the first to go Instagram official.

Paul, whose company represents a number of prominent NBA and NFL players. Klutch Sports Group was founded in 2012 and he quickly signed his friend and long time client LeBron James. The company’s other NBA clients include Ben Simmons, John Wall, Trae Young and Anthony Davis. The success of the company listed them in 2020 Forbes list as the 13th biggest sports management company in the world with commissions totaling $58.1 million and their contracts raking in a combined $1.7 billion.

