WOODLAND HILLS—On Thursday, May 9, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Woodland Hills resident, Corinna Bubenheim reported a mountain lion in her yard near Woodlake Avenue and Mariano Street. It was her pet German Shepherds that alerted her to the presence of a predator. He was lounging in her avocado tree.



Bubenheim called 911 who referred her to animal services. According to animal control and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the cougar appeared to be young, and was not wearing a tracking collar. He descended from the tree on his own and left the premises. Animal Services reportedly knocked on doors to inform the neighbors of the wildlife sighting.



Reports indicate there was a chicken coop on the property that attracted the adolescent lion cub to the area.



The following information came directly from the California Fish and Wildlife webpage and is entitled, “Human-Wildlife Conflicts: Mountain Lions.”



“Mountain lions (Puma concolor), also known as puma, cougar, or panther, are native to California and the second largest felid in North America. They inhabit diverse habitat types throughout the state, including forests and foothills, coastal, rural, and wildlife-urban interfaces. They are reclusive and solitary animals, mostly avoiding people when possible.



Mountain lions provide many ecosystem benefits by helping to maintain healthy prey populations. They will hunt deer and elk, invasive species such as wild pigs and feral horses, and smaller animals such as coyotes, raccoons, and rodents. Potential conflict with mountain lions may occur due to property damage and loss of livestock or pets while hunting. Feeding other wildlife, such as deer, may attract mountain lions.”