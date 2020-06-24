WEST HOLLYWOOD—Adult film star Ron Jeremy, 67, who had an arraignment set for June 23, was postponed until Friday, June 26 regarding the accusations that he allegedly raped three women and sexually assaulting another.

Jeremy was indicted with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. According to charges, he allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in 2014 and sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46 on different occasions in a West Hollywood bar in 2017. The last charge includes him raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019. His bail was recommended to be set to $6.6 million. He could face a maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt was born in Queens, New York and began a teaching profession prior to pursuing an acting career on Broadway. He found work for Playgirl after his girlfriend at the time submitted his photo to the magazine, initiating his career in the adult film industry. Jeremy earned the nickname “The Hedgehog” from actor William Margold in 1979 and ranked Number 1 on Adult Video News’ list of the top 50 porn stars of all time.

Alongside his career in the adult film industry, he seized small roles in movies and TV including “Ghostbusters,” “Bruce Almighty,” “Family Guy,” and “The Surreal Life.” He also appeared in music videos by Sublime, Kid Rock, Moby, Funs N’ Roses, and more. A documentary was made regarding his path to adult films in 2001 called “Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy.” He is featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Most Appearances in Adult Films,” with more than 2,000 appearances and another 285 films, which he directed.

Prior to the new charges, Jeremy was accused of sexual assault by dozens of women in the past three decades.

“These allegations are pure lies… I have never and would never rape anyone,” said Jeremy in a statement to Rolling Stone Magazine at the time. “All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of ‘groping.’ I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this.”