An adult male suspect was taken into custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) on Friday, November 13th, in connection with a brush fire off Malibu’s Tuna Canyon, a Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) spokesman stated.

The brush fire ignited at 5:03 A.M., near Tuna Canyon Road off the 18900 block of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and blazed in heavy fuel burning 1.5 acers in the process, the spokesman noted.

At 6:01 A.M. LASD personnel closed the intersection of PCH and Tuna Canyon Road and put out an advisory alert warning motorists to avoid the area.

LACoFD air and ground units fought the fire relentlessly and thwarted its forward progression by 6:16 A.M., LACoFD officals stated. Ground units stayed on scene for clean-up.

By 8:29 A.M. LASD personnel announced that PCH was re-opened.

Twitter users expressed words of gratitude in support of the LACoFD’s efforts.

“Thank you for sharing the update heroes and friends.” said HDCDimithriP

Georgeta Troncos tweeted:

“Thank you for all [your] hard work and God bless you all.”

Further details as to the the suspects charge and identity were not released.