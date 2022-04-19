UNITED STATES—It is no doubt that in the 21st century, data is the new oil. The International Data Corporation suggests that the global total world data will increase to 175 zettabytes (trillion gigabytes) by 2025, down from 33 zettabytes in 2018. Information is power; it can cost you your company in the hands of the wrong person. Thus, you cannot afford to lose data. Veeam backup solution is a perfect program for your business. It securely backs up your data to the cloud, protecting it from accidental file loss, ransomware, natural disasters, etc.

Lost data could bring your business operations to a standstill and compromise trust with your customers. Losing data can be detrimental to both your professional and personal life. Therefore, your business needs to have a backup strategy to bring you peace of mind and, at the same time, guarantee continued business success.

Online-based businesses such as eCommerce shops generate a lot of data. The more data your business holds, the more damage there could be when it is lost. Therefore, you should protect it at all costs. It would be best if you had the proper data protection and recovery tools to turn to when the unexpected happens. This is why you need a high-end backup program for your business.

Benefits Of A Great Backup Software

Safeguards Against Failed Hard disk

A hard disk can fail due to several reasons. For instance, it may start to malfunction when certain parts get damaged or worn out. Some do not crash instantaneously but would erode gradually over time and crash. Either way, when they fail, there is a high chance that you will lose all of your business data had you not backed it up. Hence, ensure you have a good program for backing up data as this will cushion you during this time and get your business up and running as if nothing happened.

Added Antivirus Protection

Internet viruses can wreak havoc on your computer and your firm’s critical data. The devastation caused by a computer virus can gradually affect your files over time and eventually ruin them irreversibly. While having antivirus software to protect you against viruses is vital and a known fact by many, having to back up your data from time to time is an added security measure for your data.

Reduced Workload

Backing up data manually can be time-consuming and prone to errors of commission and omission. It may require at least one person to have the job done. Remote data backup, on the other hand, involves automation. Hence you won’t need to worry about backing the data up on a USB drive or a CD. It shows you where your backed-up data is for easy retrieval—this rids you of the frustrations of manual backup.

Reliability

Reliability is a great advantage of backing up your business data using suitable software. The backup process can be automated and frequently updated or back up at set intervals. You can also recover any file you need quickly.

Saves Money

When backing up data manually, you will need a lot of equipment, including extra computers, physical storage, and even an extra person to do the job. If your business requires mandatory backups, choose a remote backup solution like Veeam backup, as it is cost-effective and will save your firm vast amounts of money.