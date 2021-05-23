SANTA MONICA—The Aero Theatre in Santa Monica is set to reopen June 10, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. for a showing of In The Heights by John M. Chu. The reopening will be an advanced screening of a film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s version. This will open nationally in theatres on June 11. After this event, the theatre will continue to be open throughout the month. There will be screenings of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Vertigo,” “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Tenet.”

In The Heights revolves around the communities of Washington Heights, a bodega owner (Anthony Ramos), and the 181st subway stop. It blends Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music and lyrics with John M. Chu’s storytelling ability.

The Aero Theatre has been a landmark in the Santa Monica community since 1940. The streamlined modern style theatre was designed by architect R.M. Woolpert. The theatre gets its name from the Douglas Aircraft Company as a tribute to the aerospace industry. In 2005, the theatre was renovated and re-opened as the “Max Palevsky Theatre at the Aero” in Santa Monica. It recently got an update in 2019 and 2021 with new projection equipment, enhanced sound, and facility upgrades.

The In The Heights screening set for June 10 is sold out. 2001: A Space Odyssey is being shown at the theatre on June 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. Vertigo will be shown on June 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. Lawrence of Arabia will premier on June 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tenet will be screened on June 17 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, please go to the American Cinematheque website.