AFGHANISTAN—Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Brian Genthe, Afghan interpreters, and Mohammad Aman Khalil who saved Senator Joe Biden in 2008 have escaped Afghanistan.

Khalil and his family were two of the reported 150 Americans left behind when the Biden Administration pulled troops out of Afghanistan five months ago.

On Monday, February 7, Fox News correspondent Todd Piro, interviewed Khalil who went by Mohammad for his safety and was assisted by Genthe.

“I’m totally free,” Khalil told Piro. “I am so excited. It was a long trip from the north of Afghanistan, right to the border of Pakistan.”

When Piro asked Khalil his opinion on Biden he noted he was doing his job, saying it was a snowy day when he saved Biden. He did relay that he would like to go to The White House to see Biden, and just say, “here I am,” the one that saved you.

On October 30, 2021, Genthe who is from the Arizona National Guard issued a statement via Twitter. In a separate tweet, he spoke of all the red tape he had to go through, stating, “Now they are going to make a movie on what Aman and I did.”

Genthe and Khalil saved Senators John Kerry, Chuck Hagel and Biden after a helicopter carrying them was forced to make an emergency landing in the mountains of Afghanistan in February 2008.

On August 30, 2021, Biden made the following statements regarding the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan:

“We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety. The number is more than double what most experts thought was possible. No nation, no nation, has ever done anything like it in all of history. Only the United States had the capacity and the will and the ability to do it, and we did it today. The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravery, and selfless courage of the United States military and our diplomats, and intelligence professionals. I was just at Dover Airforce Base for the Dignified transfer. We owe them and their families a debt of gratitude we can never repay, but we should never, ever, ever forget. I promised the American people I would end this war. Today I’ve honored that commitment.”