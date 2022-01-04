UNITED STATES—After many delays and announcements from various governmental departments, Canada is finally preparing to open up it’s gambling market to private betting firms in 2022, just as the US did in 2018. With an estimated value of around $12 billion this presents a massive opportunity for operators from Europe and the States to add to their already gargantuan revenues, and is equally an exciting time for punters who want to bet on big events like the Super Bowl and the Soccer World Cup to place their bets at gambling sites operating and taxed within their own country for the first time.

Here’s how it happened and what to expect.

Legalisation of Single Event Sports Betting in 2021

Whilst it might seem perfectly normal for gamblers in most countries to place a bet on a single sporting event like the winner of a soccer match or tennis tournament, in Canada gamblers have had a long wait for this opportunity to come around.

With respect to this industry, August 2021 was a landmark month, with a new law coming into force that allowed betting on a single event for the first time. At this time Canada’s lawmakers finally changed the sports betting rules that had been around since 1985, when tough restrictions were put in place. Previously, it was only possible to bet parlays, or as they are better known, accumulators. It’s a situation that even happened in the UK at one time with betting on single football games on betting coupons not possible for many years.

Having to place a bet that included more than one selection increased the odds of the bet – but decreased the chances of it winning. For example, gamblers couldn’t place a single bet on Toronto Raptors to win their next NBA fixture. To get around these rules, Canadian gamblers could register with European online bookmakers to place their bets. And for decades, many have.

But now, all that is about to change.

In 2021 the Canadian authorities amended the Criminal Code to allow betting on single games. There were, of course, political reasons for this to take place. It was frustrating to see Canadians signing up with overseas betting sites to place single bets, the Canadian government was keen to get their hands on all the tax revenue that could be received from gambling, and in the wake of the pandemic, that took priority over any concerns regarding problem gambling.

How Does the New Gambling Regulation Work?

Under the new law, provinces in Canada will be able to regulate gambling just as individual States can now choose to do so in the USA. Recent years have seen individual American states legalizing gambling, particularly sports betting. December 2021 saw the state of Maryland regulate sports betting, and Ohio has also recently passed a bill that will likely bring legal sports betting within months.

In Canada’s case, August 27 was the date on which the new betting laws became effective. This soon saw some provincial lotteries such as OLG.com introduce single-event Canadian sports betting products. The next step will be for licensed and privately owned gambling sites to be launched in 2022, starting in Ontario.

This is possible because under the new rules the governments of the Canadian provinces are able to issue licenses to gambling companies. Whilst it was hoped that companies such as FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars and PointsBet would be up and running in Canada the end of 2021. Instead, their launches are now expected to be in the first quarter of 2022. One reason for the delays were concerns raised by Ontario’s Auditor General over the legitimacy of delegating control of betting operations to private businesses and how this might conflict with Canada’s Criminal Code. Despite these concerns, the Ontario government has decided to press ahead.

It is believed that up to 20 operators could launch just in the state of Ontario.

When the sites are launched, there will be many sports that single-event bets can now be placed on. Ice hockey is hugely popular in Canada, as is basketball. The Canadians also love betting on the NFL, MLB, and football. The latter includes the Canadian Football League, MLS in the USA (which includes some Canadian teams) and major leagues worldwide such as the English Premier League.

The new industry will be a highly competitive industry one when the sportsbooks and their partner casinos do finally launch. They will offer bonuses to new customers hoping to get their new sites off to a good start and establish a strong foothold in what is likely to be a very profitable market over the next decade. For punters experiencing this kind of aggressive marketing for the first time it will be an exciting time.

The Importance of Responsible Gambling

Of course online gambling is not without its hazards and promoting responsible gambling will be a big part of the new market too. Just as has been the case in other territories like the UK, in Canada under the terms of their licenses, operators will be required to implement specific measures to help customers manage how much they spend.

Self-exclusion tools that allow players to temporarily close an account and take a break; self-imposed wagering, deposits and loss limits; advertising restrictions and rules on products like slots that slow spin speeds down are all a key part of the new regulation.

For anyone reading this article who is looking forward to gambling in Canada in 2022 and beyond we recommend taking the responsible gambling side of your hobby seriously. Simple rules like not wagering money that you cannot afford to lose are obvious but important. And the advice that you should never chase your losses will be likely tied in with advertising promoting betting opportunities across Canada.

In conclusion, 2022 promises to be an exciting year for sports betting in Canada. The latest news is that the regulator in Ontario, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, and it’s subsidiary, iGaming Ontario, will begin issuing the first licenses for casinos and sportsbooks in late Spring, and other provinces will soon follow. Both betting firms and their customers can therefore look forward to a bright future! Keep watching this space for more news on this subject as it breaks.

