WASHINGTON DC—If you are reading this, chances are you agree that things have changed significantly since the first 2024 U.S. Presidential Debate on June 27, 2024. It seems as though Americans are expected to believe that no one noticed the decline in President Joe Biden’s health over the last three and a half years. No matter how many lies are told, the truth keeps bubbling to the surface.



Press Secretary, Karrine Jean Pierre repeatedly told Americans that Joe Biden, “Is fine.” She said so after each fall, as his speech failed him, and when he fell off his bicycle, Jean-Pierre was there to convince the American people that all was well with Joe Biden. “He’s fine,” she would say.



Vice President, Kamala Harris swore that Biden was, “very much alive and running for reelection.” right up until the announcement that Joe Biden would resign.



The truth is that Biden was never fine. It wasn’t the Republicans who were accused of ageism being critical. His actions reveal that he was most likely losing his faculties, and his balance before he ever took office.



Former President Trump was brutally scrutinized for saying anything about Joe Biden’s condition or recommending a cognitive test before attempting to take on the Presidency.



In November 2020, before taking office, Biden reportedly broke his foot coming out of the shower.



On March 19, 2021, Biden tripped three times going up the steps while boarding Air Force One Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington. He made it to the top, turned to salute, and entered the plane.



It was June 2022, on a bicycle ride in Biden’s home state of Delaware that he fell off of his bike.



The February 2023 incident marked at least the fourth time Biden has fallen on the steps of Air Force Once.



In March 2023, Biden again stumbled ascending Air Force One’s steps as the plane was leaving Alabama to travel to Delaware. Biden was in Selma, Alabama to mark the anniversary of a civil rights march.



In May 2022, Biden was walking up the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base preparing to leave for Illinois when seemed to lose his balance.



He also stumbled in June 2022 climbing up the steps of Air Force One before taping an interview in Los Angeles with comedian Jimmy Kimmel.



On May 19, 2023, Biden visited and toured the 1,400-year-old Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island. He was there for the G 7 Summit which is an intergovernmental political forum of world leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, The United Kingdom, and the United States.



There was a railing on the stairway that Biden did not use. The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, helped the President of the United States navigate the stairs.



On February 8, 2023, Special Counsel Robert Hur stated in his report stated that,

”Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.”



And on page six of Hur’s report, Special Counsel Hur takes account of Biden’s condition, and ability to stand trial.



“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”



This case was decided after former President Trump’s home was raided by FBI agents. Former First Lady, Melania’s, and Trump’s young son, Barron’s private quarters were raided in search of classified documents. Trump was charged. Biden was not.



Former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former President Donald J. Trump, all were accused of having custody of classified documents, yet Trump was the only one charged.



Now, Kamala Harris is running for President. Did you know that unless Biden completely left office, the Democrat Delegates were expected to join and vote for their presumptive nominee via a virtual phone call? It was supposed to take place just before the Democrat National Convention (DNC) scheduled for August 19 through August 22, 2024. That’s when the Democrat’s presumptive nominee is announced.



Who made it legal for Kamala Harris to occupy the presumptive nominee’s place? Who told the Democrats who they were choosing? There wasn’t a vote. Many Democrats will either comply like puppets or vote against party lines. The truth is they should have never been placed in that position.



Who’s stealing our democracy now?



Listen to the radio for five minutes and you will hear broadcasts of Harris gaining millions of dollars in campaign donations.



This is not true. The truth is that many large donors to the Democrat party temporarily withheld their funds. Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy Disney of the Walt Disney Foundation, stated they would be, “Withholding all further donations until Biden drops out.”



The President of the Moriah Fund, Gideon Steing suspended his $3.5 million donation earmarked for non-profits and political groups as well.



There are a multitude of other groups withheld their giving as well. The latest news flash is that Harris is bringing in the bucks. Nope. Withheld funds were just released to the Democrat party, and it’s being skewed as support for Harris.



Trump was bringing in Billions to Biden’s millions before the Democrats realized he could not make it on the debate stage. That was a test, and President Biden failed it.



Did you notice how nice the Democrat party was on the day of the assassination attempt of Donald Trump? It was a horrific event that for a moment, united our country in prayer. Much like JFK, John Lennon, and Reagan, people will one day ask, where were you when Donald Trump was shot?

For some, this event had a lasting impact. They will never hate with such a vengeance ever again. For others who have no compassion, the hate remains.



The truth is out there. Why did we have a Director of The U.S. Secret Service who couldn’t or wouldn’t protect the Republican presumptive nominee during political tensions?



As Vice President, one of Kamala Harris’s duties is to fill in for the President when he cannot be present.



President Biden was not there at the airport to meet the Prime Minister. News reports indicate he had COVID. So the responsibility would fall to Harris, but she was a no-show. She attended a conference in Indianapolis. Harris was accused of boycotting Netanyahu.



PM Netanyahu was in the U.S. to appear in a joint session of Congress regarding the Israel-Hamas War. While he was on U.S. soil he should have been assured that the U.S. remains committed to Israel and that they have our support as Israel continues their efforts to dismantle the Hamas(a Palestinian Militant Group) attempting to take over and govern the Gaza strip.



As the Vice President, Kamala Harris is to stand behind him. She was not there.

There were pro-Palestine protestors outside the U.S. Capitol burning the American flag during the Prime Minister’s visit. Biden nor Harris were there and neither condemned the actions of the protestors. Trump immediately condemned their actions suggesting a year prison sentence for those who burn the American flag.



Biden and Harris did not meet with the Prime Minister until July 25th and then PM Netanyahu flew to Mar-a-Lago to meet with former President Trump.













