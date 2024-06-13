WASHINGTON DC—On June 12, the House of Representatives voted 216-207 to have Attorney General Merrick Garland held in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena demanding the audio testimony of Special Counsel, Robert Hur on President Biden’s classified documents case.



According to, Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson (R-LA) the audio is needed to verify Hur’s February 5 testimony on the Special Counsel’s findings to AG Garland regarding the classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home and the Penn-Biden Center in Washington D.C.



“It is up to Congress, not the Executive Branch to determine what materials it needs to conduct its investigations, and there are consequences for refusing to comply with lawful Congressional subpoenas. Congress has a responsibility to conduct oversight of the Special Counsel’s work and specifically Special Counsel Hur’s determination not to prosecute President Biden for the clear violation of the law,” Speaker Johnson stated.



In January 2023, AG Garland appointed attorney, Robert Hur as Special Counsel in President Biden’s classified documents case.



On February 9, Canyon News reported on Hur’s findings just before AG Garland concealing documentation, from the media, and the 118th Congress.



The following quote Special Counsel Hur was initially posted in a press release on the Department of Justice website, and later could not be found anywhere in apparent effort to strike Special Counsel Hur’s Executive Statement from public record.



“We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter. (1) We would reach the same conclusion even if [The] Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president. (2) Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.



These materials included (1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden’s handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.



However, for the reasons summarized below, we conclude that the evidence does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. [The]Prosecution of Mr. Biden is also unwarranted based on our consideration of the aggravating and mitigating factors set forth in the Department of Justice’s Principles of Federal Prosecution. For these reasons, we decline prosecution of Mr. Biden… .”





The following statement was found on page six of the Special Counsel’s Executive Statement.



“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”



Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt.



It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him, by then a former President well into his eighties, of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.



We conclude the evidence is not sufficient to convict, and we decline to recommend prosecution of Mr. Biden for his retention of the classified Afghanistan documents.”



President Biden publicly gawked at the statement by the Special Counsel regarding his mental capacity. Multiple media outlets reported that Hur’s report was unfair to Biden.



President Biden’s classified document case from when Biden was Vice President was unlike the classified document case against former President Donald J. Trump.



There was no FBI raid at the Biden’s Wilmington Delaware home or the Penn-Biden Center. When classified documents were found in Biden’s case, the D.O.J. chose not to pursue criminal charges against a sitting President.



In the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, agents reportedly searched everywhere including the personal suites of then First Lady Melania, President Trump, and their 16-year-old son, Barron.