LITTLE ST. JAMES ISLAND—On February 27, U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi released Phase I of the files related to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein and the exploitation of over 250 underaged girls. The abuse reportedly took place in Epstein’s Florida, New York, and at Little St. James Island.



A copy of AG Bondi’s letter may be found here.

“This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his conspirators. The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability,” Bondi stated.

Phase I of AG Bondi’s press release includes, an evidence list that is two and a half pages long, The flight logs used in the case of the U.S. vs. Maxwell, The flight logs of the U.S. vs. Maxwell has six parts in addition to the initial flight log. In addition, Phase I includes a contact book and a Masseuse List that had 254 names of victims on it. All of the names were redacted for the sake of the victims.

Ghislaine Maxwell was the Madame of Jeffrey Epstein who reportedly groomed the underaged victims who worked in the sex trade under Epstein. Most recent reports indicate that Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for human trafficking at the Federal Corrections Institute in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has been under scrutiny for withholding the Epstein Files. AG Pam Bondi directed FBI Director, Kash Patel to release the (redacted) Epstein Files to the public.

FBI Director, Kash Patel made the following remarks.



“The FBI is entering a new era; one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice. There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued.



If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ [Department of Justice] to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, the promise will be upheld without compromise.”