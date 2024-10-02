WESTWOOD—On September 25, the UCLA Police Department reported they were investigating an on campus aggravated assault and arson that unfolded near the 800 block of Westwood Plaza. The incident was reported at 3:37 a.m., where at approximately 3 a.m., the victim was sleeping in a sleeping bag near the fountain area south of Medical Plaza 300.

He awoke to the bottom of his sleeping bag on fire and observed a female subject whom he had previously argued with walking away from the area.

The suspect is described as Caucasian female standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She was wearing a black sweater and light blue leggings with blue sandals. The victim is not affiliated with the UCLA campus. Authorities indicated there were no reports of any injuries and no vehicles were spotted.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the UCLA PD at (310) 825-1491.