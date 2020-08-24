WEST HOLLYWOOD— On Monday, August 24, Airbnb announced that it had removed over 50 L.A. County properties from its platform either temporarily or permanently. Last week Airbnb placed an indefinite ban on parties at all its properties.

The removed properties were the subject of “complaints or otherwise violated… policies on parties and events,” according to an Airbnb statement.

Airbnb did not release the exact addresses of the properties because it would violate the privacy of homeowners. Though, it listed the locations: Burbank, Calabasas, Compton, Glendora, Hacienda Heights, La Canada Flintridge, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Malibu, Marina del Rey, Pasadena, West Hollywood, and Whittier.

In an August 20th statement, Airbnb said: “In many large jurisdictions, public health mandates on gatherings have changed – and in some places swung back and forth in response to the changing rates of COVID cases – as have regulations on bars, clubs and pubs. Some have chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform. We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform.”

To enforce this ban, occupancy at Airbnb listings will be capped at 16 people, even on large properties. Additionally, guests may be legally pursued if they violate the policy.