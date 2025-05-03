PACIFIC PALISADES—On May 2, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Santa Monica Fire Department (LAFD)resources responded to Riviera Country Club, 1250 Capri Drive after an airplane had to make an emergency landing at the golf course.

According to the LAFD/Alert webpage, were able to land the plane safely. None of the three passengers on board were harmed. Reports indicate that SMFD, LAFD West Bureau, and others assisted in assessing the aircraft for damage.



No fires or fuel leaks were reported. It is not clear what diverted the small plane from landing at Santa Monica Airport.