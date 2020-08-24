HOLLYWOOD HILLS— An “All Black Lives Matter” street mural will be painted and permanently stay on Hollywood Boulevard. Highland Avenue to Orange Drive will be closed while it is painted, it is expected to be complete by Friday, August 28.

The project was announced by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, it is a collaboration with Streets LA, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and other local community organizations.

“Today, after years and years of violence against our Black and queer communities, we are creating the first memorialized space in Los Angeles dedicated to transgender people of color. As the site of the first nationally recognized Gay Pride Parade in the nation, Hollywood must be and will be the safe space designated for this landmark distinction,” said O’Farrell.

O’Farrell added that the mural serves to commemorate June 14, when thousands of protesters denounced racial injustice and voiced support for LGBTQ rights on Hollywood Boulevard. Ahead of the protest, the words “All Black Lives Matter” were painted in bright letters on the street. The installation will be similar to this but painted to be safer for vehicular traffic. Moreover, the colors utilized for it are from transgender, non-binary and Pride flags.

The permanent street mural was unanimously approved by the L.A. City Council on August 19.