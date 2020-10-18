UNITED STATES—As electric scooters have been growing in popularity, many states have been placing new laws for all those who use these fun, eco-friendly and convenient machines.

Considering there are plenty of safety precautions that must be taken when driving these, it makes sense to have these laws in place to ensure everyone is safe.

Below, we’ll be taking a look at 7 of the most important laws for electric scooters users in California.

Minors Must Wear Helmets

Laws aside, if you’re looking to get into riding an electric scooter, you’re going to want to make sure to purchase one from a retailer that sells law-compliant models.

All of these new laws are thanks to the California Vehicle Code (CVC), which has recently outlined what an electric, or “e-scooter”, is. For legal purposes, an e-scooter is used to refer to a device that uses an electric motor and has a floorboard, and handlebars.

One section of this code outlines specifically that minors (under 18 years old) have to use a bicycle helmet while riding. Furthermore, the helmet needs to fit properly and be fastened securely.

Note that adults aren’t required to wear helmets while riding.

However, even though adults have the option to go helmet-less, the law requires companies like Lime, Bird and Spin must offer helmets with their rentals, and must also warn their users that riding without one is risky.

Minors who are caught riding without a helmet can face a fine of about $200.

Speed Limit Of 15 MPH

This is one of the more important laws impacting both minors and adults.

There is now an official speed limit of 15 miles per hour. Getting caught speeding can cost you $250. This came as a big hit to manufacturers since many of as many of the most popular brands use speed as one of their main selling points.

Using Bike Lanes

Today, all across the state of California, bike lanes are an increasingly common site.

There is a new section written in the CVC that requires scooter drivers to be using these lanes whenever possible. The law refers to these lanes as a “Class 2 bicycle lane.” This is the type of bike lane you’ll see on the right side of the street, with a solid white line on each side.

With that said, there are a few exceptions to not using a bike lane when possible. This includes, when:

You are passing another vehicle or person.

You are completing a left-hand turn.

You are avoiding debris or other hazards found on the bike lane.

Or, when you are turning right.

Drive Alone, Off The Sidewalks, Have A License

On top of the requirement for all riders to wear helmets and use bike lanes whenever possible, you’re also legally prevented from:

Having another rider on the scooter, which is also referred to as a “tandem ride”

Riding a scooter on the sidewalk meant for pedestrians

And driving an e-scooter without a drivers license

These are pretty reasonable since most e-scooter models aren’t typically designed to carry two people anyway.

Furthermore, the elaboration of not driving on sidewalks further reinforces the need to use the bike lanes. The licensing requirement is yet another important and reasonable law. However, it should be noted that the law does recognize learner’s permits as acceptable.

The fine for being caught doing these things is a ticket for about $200.

Dismount And Walk When Doing Left Hand Turns

This may seem like a strange or unusual law, but it’s there for a very specific purpose. That being to prevent scooter accidents and potential collisions with vehicular traffic, which only makes sense when you consider that you’ll need to cross several lanes of traffic when performing a left-hand turn.

Therefore, the law requires that you:

Stop next to the curb on the right-hand side of the roadway,

Dismount from your scooter,

And finally, cross the roadway on foot.

Obey All Crosswalk Rules

The CVC defines a crosswalk as a street intersection between two streets or roads that are perpendicular to each other.

According to California state law, all e-scooter riders must obey all signs and rules when crossing a roadway at a crosswalk. And since we mentioned above that scooters aren’t able to ride on sidewalks, riding a crosswalk will violate the rules.

As such, you may be fined up to $200.

E-Scooters Are Legally Considered Motor Vehicles

The final and most important law you should know is that e-scooters are, according to the CVC, considered as motor vehicles.

It’s basically a “catch-all” traffic law for e-scooters.

For this law, you have all the same rights and responsibilities as a motor vehicle driver. These are taken very seriously by law enforcement officials, as they should be, and as a rider, you have the responsibility of knowing and adhering to these laws.

Another situation these provisions cover is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Being caught in that state while riding an e-scooter can result in a DUI charge and a traffic ticket of about $350.

California E-Scooter Laws

Although riding an electric scooter can be a ton of fun, it’s important to understand that it comes with many risks, especially since you might often be riding in or near heavy traffic.

Therefore, it’s important to know and understand all laws that pertain to riding an e-scooter in your local municipality.

For anyone who lives outside of California, make sure to double-check your local laws to ensure your ultimate safety, security, and fun!