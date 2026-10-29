UNITED STATES—Halloween can be a fun time when you think about all the decorations and dress up, but there is something else we must discuss that we don’t talk about that much. What am I referring to? I’m talking about all those treats, in particular candy. Candy is sugar people, and when it comes to sugar that cannot always be a good thing.

One, excessive consumption of sugar can lead to Diabetes and terrible condition that slowly impacts and breaks down organs and body parts that not many Americans are aware of. Yeah, you might think the fun size candy bar and package sizes don’t impact you, but you would be wrong. One Snickers can easily be over 100 calories, you eat 2-3 of those and you might as well have consumed a regular size candy bar. Don’t ask me about the sugar content because its already and overload.

Why is all this important? It impacts your health and weight. It can be easy to overindulge if you’re not actually thinking about the result later down the line. The calories add up, the fat adds up, the sugar adds up, the carbohydrates all add up and when you have kids it’s even worse. Why? You have to think about the teeth and dentist. Yes, the idea of going trick-or-treating is fun. It’s a tradition for our family, and we have a specific location that we always frequent each year.

The amount of candy I see that my nieces obtain is beyond scary. We’re not talking one bucket or Halloween bag full of candy and treats, I’m talking about at least 2, so much to the point that it’s beyond excessive. You think there is no way in the world a kid can consume all that candy, right? I thought that and for the most part they don’t, but just Halloween and the day after is a major issue. The child is going to be in overload with all the treats available to them they start to dig in.

They easily get a tummy-ache as a result. Then the parent has to come in and take or hide the candy. Guess what happens, you start to indulge and eat those treats. Before you know it, sugar has gotten stuck in the teeth and you may have gotten a cavity, two, three or more. Not good people, not good at all.

You know what that means, dental work, and that can be got damn costly to say the least. Especially for children, I remember, one time my sister telling me my niece had like 4 cavities that had to be dealt with and it was costly. So as a parent you start to lean in the direction if you should allow the kids to get candy? I think you can, but you have to have a tough conversation.

Eat this much, and then after that we’re going to donate it or something. Halloween can be excessive and that is a scary thing. For the adults, you don’t think you can put on 5 pounds in a matter of weeks, but this is the time of year, where you start to see the weight start to add up. For example, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years are all major holidays, days that totally lead to lots of eating, which means your waistline and health take a massive impact.

You might want to think about that before a little treat turns into 10 to 20 that costs you a lot more than you expect.

Written By Zoe Mitchell