AMERICA—As of Monday, August 17, WarnerMedia is continuing to investigate Ellen DeGeneres’ show after receiving reports of an alleged toxic workplace environment at the set of its production.

Three of the show’s executive producers—Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman—have already resigned from their roles after allegations of sexual harassment were released to the public. Leman’s attorney Michael Plonsker reportedly told Variety.com, “The fact that a deeply flawed BuzzFeed article has led to the termination of an innocent man — a popular figure and a creative force behind the ‘Ellen’ show and a string of other projects produced with Ellen – is shocking. Kevin is devastated by being scapegoated and is not yet ready to comment.”

The two other executive producers, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, have confirmed that they will stay in the show, and DJ Stephen “Witch” Boss will be promoted to be the new co-executive producer, which he confirmed through a live call with Ellen on Monday. The entertainment company, WarnerMedia, so far has not found any evidence that the Ellen’s show perpetuated a toxic work environment, although the executive producers confirmed occasional incidents of racial insensitivity in the show.

The main host of the show, Ellen, 62, addressed the rumours circulating around her workplace by holding a Zoom session with all her co-workers. She first informed the personnel about the staffing changes in the show, and then apologized to them for the media coverage alleging that the show exhibits a toxic work environment. The TV host and the producer also addressed her own behaviour in the show, as she can be heard saying, “I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and try to learn from my mistakes.” She confirms that she will take the complaints about her show into consideration and resolve any conflict, as well, saying, “I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues.”