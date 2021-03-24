MALIBU-On Sunday, March 21, at approximately 5:30 p.m. the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station received a call for service of a possible drunk driver that was driving a box truck. Deputies initiated a short pursuit on PCH in Malibu after spotting the vehicle driving erratically.

“The suspect continued driving northbound on PCH into Ventura County where he was pursued by California Highway Patrol (CHP). During the pursuit by CHP, the suspect collided with a vehicle which caused him to lose control and crash into a ditch,” Sheriff’s said in an official statement.

Deputies then arrested the suspect for several charges, including Hit and Run and Driving under the influence. The suspect was later transported to a hospital due to injuries he sustained during the crash.

It is further alleged that the suspect hit several vehicles on PCH prior to the pursuit. Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808 or lhsmediainvestigations@lasd.org.