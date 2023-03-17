SANTA MONICA— A homeless man accused of committing a felony assault near the 1400 block of Ocean Avenue on Wednesday, March 15 has been arrested, Santa Monica Police Department Sergeant Erika Aklufi released in a statement.

At around 8:15 a.m., SMPD officers responded to a call from a Downtown Ambassador who reported a subject down in Palisades Park near the Camera Obscura. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a City of Santa Monica employee suffering from a stab wound in the upper torso. The victim was stabbed when he attempted to wake the suspect who was sleeping in the park, SMPD Sergeant Aklufi reported. The suspect – later identified as 41-year-old Allen Cranford Barna – fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim – who has not been identified – was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday morning, March 16, Barna was located by SMPD officers and taken into custody. The victim’s current condition was not disclosed. Canyon News reached out to SMPD Sergeant Aklufi for more information, but did not hear back before print.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the suspect involved, is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Pollnow at 310-458-8455 or steven.pollnow@santamonica.gov.