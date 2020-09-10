AMERICA—While protesting in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on Tuesday, September 8, an African American Black Lives Matter supporter and Caucasian Trump supporter got into a dangerous physical altercation on the Coltsville intersection of Merrill Road and Dalton Avenue.

The incident started with pushing and shoving, eventually ending with punches, when the BLM supporter knocked out the Trump supporter, who was laid out on the ground, concussed and momentarily motionless.

As the man lay motionless on the ground, a woman stood over, yelling at him.

The incident was filmed on the cell phone camera of an unidentified person, who caught almost the entire fight and the eventual result. The video has been shared all over social media and received attention from multiple sources.

According to local authorities, Lieutenant Gary Traversa, an off-duty police officer, was nearby and came onto the scene, but no arrests were made. Police are still investigating the matter and attempting to figure out what started the fight.

“Once patrol units arrived on scene Friday,” Traversa said. “They remained, and no other problems occurred.”

The unidentified gentleman who was knocked out was taken to a hospital with only minor injuries, and reportedly was alert and conscious on his way there.