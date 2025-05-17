WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA—On May 13, Tamara Bedoy, Director of Blue Cross Blue Shield of California reported that her Amazon delivery driver left something extra on her front porch.



Bedoy’s husband reportedly intercepted the porch delivery as it was a gift ordered for his wife left on Mothers-Day weekend. The extra deposit prompted the family to investigate further.

Bedoy reported the incident describing it as essentially human feces and urine, calling it “disgusting.” A brief check on the home security camera confirmed the poop was not from a wild variety, an animal of some sort. The camera captured the moment the Amazon driver wearing the symbolic Amazon vest, left the package on the porch, dropped her drawers, and then defecated.



Reports indicate that the deposit made was not exclusive to the Bedoys. A neighbor a few blocks caught video footage of the same Amazon Delivery woman dropping her pants and pooping at their residence as well.



Amazon reportedly apologized to the customers affected by the delivery driver’s behavior calling it, “deeply disturbing,” and confirmed that the driver was not a direct employee, but worked through an independent contractor. She was immediately identified and has since been relieved of her duties. She will not be delivering on behalf of Amazon any longer.



