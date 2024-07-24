UNITED STATES—The shooting of Donald J. Trump on July 13, has served as a wakeup call for many. The assassination attempt on a former sitting President briefly united Americans who had otherwise been fiercely divided by politics. This page is for the sake of documenting some of the reactions caused by a historic event.



On the same day Trump was shot Elon Musk posted the following message on X.



“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.



In a Bloomberg interview posted on YouTube, Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg spoke out about how Trump being shot affected him.



“You know I’ve done things in the past that I don’t plan to do this time, and that includes not endorsing either of the candidates. Um, now look, there is, obviously a lot going on all over the world, historic events, like over the weekend.



On a personal note, seeing Donald Trump get up after being shot in the face, and pump his fist in the air with the American flag, is one of the most, badass things I’ve ever seen in my life. But um look, on some level as an American, it’s hard not to get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight. I think that’s why some people like the guy’” Zuckerberg stated.



Republicans and Democrat Senators and members of Congress demanded accountability from Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle, who was fired for the lack of effort on her part in an assassination attempt that was preventable.



Prominent Democrats crossed the aisle, offering prayers and good wishes to former President Trump. It was brief for some. Others continued to embrace the hate that is the cause of incidents such as these, but they were the minority.



The not-so-silent majority of Americans seemed to go back to their roots, as tangled as they may become, to be as our Pledge of Allegiance reads; One Nation Under God, indivisible with Liberty and Justice for All.