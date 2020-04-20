HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Gareth Pursehouse, 41, ex-boyfriend accused of murdering therapist Amie Harwick plead not guilty in court on Thursday, April 16. Pursehouse posted a $2 million bond and was released after he was arrested back February. A week later he was arrested again and held on a-no-bond-warrant.

Pursehouse is being charged with one count each of murder and first-degree and residential burglary, with the special circumstance allegation of lying-in-wait, and he is eligible for the death penalty.

Harwick who was formerly engaged to actor and “The Price is Right” host Drew Cary, was murdered on February 15 after sustaining blunt force trauma after falling from the third-floor balcony of her home. Her autopsy confirms she had been strangled, before falling off the balcony.

Authorities were called to the scene after they received a call of a woman screaming at the residential building. Upon arrival on the scene, Harwick was discovered with serious injuries after apparently falling from her balcony. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.

She recently had a restraining order filed against her ex, fearing for her life. Authorities indicated that the crime scene showed evidence of a struggle and forced entry into Harwick’s home. Evidence also include Pursehouse on surveillance video entering and leaving Harwick’s apartment.

The defendant is expected back in court on June 24. Prosecutors indicated that a decision to seek capital punishment will be made at a later time.

Harwick worked at Bally’s Total Fitness as a fitness director and is known for her fitness video, “Fit Rock.” She wrote The New Sex Bible for Women, and earned a Master’s Degree from Pepperdine University, where she majored in clinical and family psychology. She was a former Playboy model and a sex and family psychologist.

A petition was started via Change.org to get justice for Amie by Diana Farias. The following statement was posted on the website:

“Domestic Violence is a serious concern for everyone. I recently lost a wonderful friend, Dr. Amie Harwick. She was murdered as a result of poor laws not protecting the victims and treating the offenders. I refuse to let her death be in vain. She was a Doctor in the Mental Health Field and advocate in the community. We need to do the same and advocate for Amie. JUSTICE 4 AMIE !

Amie had a restraining order in place against a violent ex boyfriend from a decade ago. The restraining order expired. Well two weeks ago, this ex boyfriend went to an event that she was at and harassed her. He began to stalk her and on Valentine’s day attack her, in her own home while he laid in wait for her to come home. This man for years clearly needed treatment. She should have never had to be in this situation like so many other victims. The process to get a restraining order is very difficult and traumatic.”

Written By Anita Brown and Casey Jacobs