HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Amoeba Music has permanently closed its famous Sunset Boulevard location. It will stay in the Los Angeles community, relocating to Hollywood Boulevard. Throughout this transition, Amoeba intends to engage with its supporters. On Tuesday, May 11, Amoeba released its favorites for the month of May which was put together by collecting information from discerning and knowledgeable experts, also known as their very own staff.

Amoeba states: “There’s something for everyone here.”

The top 20 of the list is as follows:

Chaotic Good (CD), Johanna Warren Phaseshifter [180 Gram Vinyl] (LP), Redd Kross Easy To Buy Hard To Sell (CD), The Sleep Eazys The Don of Diamond Dreams (CD), Shabazz Palaces The New Abnormal (CD), The Strokes Ordinary Love (DVD) Wake Up! (CD), Hazel English Trust The River (CD), Sparta The Complete Releases 1956-62 (CD), Aretha Franklin The Allegory (CD), Royce Da 5’9” Aloha (CD), Son Little The Mirror (CD), Raul Midón Shlon (CD), Omar Souleyman R.Y.C. (CD), Mura Masa Everything Seems Like Yesterday (CD), The Frights Disko Anksiyete (CD), She Past Away Hotspot (CD), Pet Shop Boys BBC Radio 1 (10”), Om Murdered In The Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story (DVD) Ip Man 4: The Finale (BLU)

Amoeba Music’s Spring/Summer 2020 Music We Like Magazine provides additional recommendations: https://www.amoeba.com/music/music-we-like/