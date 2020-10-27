UNITED STATES−On Monday, October 26, the U.S. Senate voted 52-48 to officially confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

This is the third Supreme Court Justice to be confirmed being President Trump. Justice Barrett is also the fifth woman to be confirmed into the Supreme Court of the United States.

Every Republican in the Senate voted in favor of the confirmation of Judge Barrett with the exception of Susan Collins of Maine.

Democrats voted against the nominee and gave a thumbs down before walking off of the Senate floor.

Congratulations Justice Amy Coney Barrett! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/d7pbweqdMo — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 27, 2020

Issues pertaining to abortion and the Affordable Care Act have created conflict with Democrats and Republicans over the confirmation of Barrett.

Democrats argued that Barrett’s Catholic faith and pro-life views would cause the Supreme Court to be unfairly unbalanced.

On October 25, Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke against the confirmation of Judge Barrett referencing former U.S. Justice Ruth Ginsburg. “If the Republicans continue to ram this confirmation through, then should we win the election the American people will expect us to take all measures to restore the integrity of the court.”

The swearing-in of Justice Barrett was done by President Trump and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas who President Trump called, “The longest-standing member.”

Justice Clarence administered the Constitutional Oath to Justice Barrett as she placed her hand on the Bible.

Barrett gave her confirmation speech thanking all of those who supported her, her husband, Jesse, and her family.

Barrett will fill the empty seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The remaining eight Supreme Court Justices are Associate Justice, Stephen Breyer, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Samuel A. Alito, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonya Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagen, and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.