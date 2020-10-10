UNITED STATES−On Thursday, October 8, two dozen U.S. Governors wrote a letter to the U.S. Senate encouraging the confirmation of SCOTUS nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

🚨 BREAKING: Republican Governors Urge Swift Confirmation Of Judge Amy Coney Barrett To The Supreme Courthttps://t.co/XHAt50h5ju #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/GSwN2fb4Ju — The RGA (@The_RGA) October 9, 2020

The letter penned by Republican Governors was sent to U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Judiciary Committee Chair, Lindsay Graham (R-SC), and ranking Senate member, Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

The following Governors were the authors and signatories of the letter encouraging U.S. Senators to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Justice.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, AL Lt. Governor, Will Ainsworth, U.S. Senator, Richard Shelby (R-AL) have all met with Barrett, Jr. Senator, and COVID survivor, and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) were some of the others who are publicly rallying for Barrett to be confirmed.

On September 22, 2020, President Trump announced his intent to nominate Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Justice.

Amy Coney Barrett has been publicly criticized for her Catholic faith and pro-life views. Democrats such as Senator Chuck Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, and Democratic nominee, Joe Biden who have been openly pro-abortion are attempting to withhold the confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice until after the Presidential election to lessen the chance of having a conservative majority in the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).

Received a call from President @realDonaldTrump tonight. He's feeling great and working hard for the American people. Told him I'm recovering and look forward to getting back to the Senate and confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 6, 2020

“The party of “inclusion” & “tolerance,” thinks it is ok to bash a person b/c of her religion! While it has long been acceptable to Democrats to criticize Catholics, the depths of their current smear campaign on Amy Coney Barrett is unprecedented! Imagine she was a Muslim”. silence−@DollyMariaMadi1 commented to the GOP post.

Senate Majority Leader, @SenSchumer openly opposes the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett Tweeting,

“A vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to eliminate healthcare for millions in the middle of the COVID pandemic.”

According to a Morning Consult-Politico poll, 46 percent of voters said the Senate should confirm Barrett−up to 9 percent since September 26, when President Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Justice.

All voters went up from 37 percent to 46 percent. Independents increased from 28 percent to 36 percent, Republican’s numbers increased from 71 percent to 77 percent, Democrats increased from 14 percent to 24 percent.