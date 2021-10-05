MALIBU—The Malibu Arts Commission’s fall art exhibition at the City Hall art gallery, “An Eye to the Future,” opens to the public on Monday, October 4.

Local artists were invited to submit original oil, acrylic or watercolor paintings for the exhibition, which is on display through November 24. The theme of the exhibition is the artists’ vision of what the future holds.

The exhibition can be viewed Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd., Malibu, CA 90265. For more details and to submit artwork, visit the Malibu Arts Commission web page.

Feature artists include Lynn Deegan, Barbara Freund, Alexa Grambush, Eamon Harrington, Kathleen Higgins, Foumi Kometani, Pamela LeGrand, Luisa Millicent, Marisa Murrow, Bobbie Rich, Derek Martin Schimming, Vicky Todd and Christina Wolf.