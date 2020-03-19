LOS ANGELES- A police officer for Los Angeles International Airport tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, as announced by officials March 16, in addition to an LAPD Supervisor also testing positive for the novel Corona virus.

LAX officials say they are in contact with Los Angeles County Public Health in order to determine treatment and to seek out those who may have come in close contact with the officer in case they have been exposed to the virus and need to be quarantined.

Another case of COVID-19 was found in one of LAPD’s supervisors at Pacific Division Department, as confirmed by the department. According to the police department, the supervisor exhibited flu-like symptoms on March 5 and was sent home and tested for COVID-19, which came back positive. He is improving and is expected to make a full recovery, the LAPD said in a statement released Sunday. No other personnel from the division have experienced symptoms or have been isolated.