BEVERLY HILLS—A Beverly Hills man, Andrew Tablack, 30, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday, February 16, for the large-scale manufacturing and distribution of a powerful synthetic opioid similar to fentanyl. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp enforced the sentence inside a federal court in Trenton, New Jersey.

In July 2021, Tablack was convicted by Judge Shipp on one count of conspiracy and one count of manufacturing, distributing, and possessing with intent to manufacture and distribute pills containing cyclopropyl fentanyl, an analogue of fentanyl intended for human consumption, the United States Department of Justice indicated in a statement.

From March 2017 through December 2017, Tablack’s pill-making operation distributed millions of fentanyl analogue pills all over the nation. The pills were manufactured in concealed labs throughout the Los Angeles area. He sold 400,000 pills a month on the dark web, under the moniker “XanaxKing2,” and amassed millions of dollars in digital cryptocurrency, according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

Judge Shipp further sentenced Tablack to three years of supervised release following the prison term and ordered the forfeiture of various cryptocurrency holdings and electronic devices.