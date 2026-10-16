SANTA MONICA—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old at-risk missing person who disappeared in Santa Monica. His name is Andrew William Weidhaas, also known as “Drew” or “Sage.” He was last seen at 3:55 p.m. on October 6 in the 680 block of Brooktree Road in Santa Monica.

Andrew weighs 140 pounds and is 5’10”. He has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, he wore gray shoes, a gray sweater, and yellow pants, and carried a blue bag.

He has mental health conditions and is dependent on medication. Andrew’s family is concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information should call the LASD Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).