BMO STADIUM—Under the lights on Saturday, April 15, Angel City played a 2-2 thriller with Racing Louisville.

With less than 90 seconds on the clock Louisville were awarded a penalty when Savannah DeMelo was fouled in the box. Goalkeeper Dijana Haracic lingered in the left-hand corner of the goal in the run up to the penalty in order to force DeMelo’s hand who took the penalty herself. She opted to blast the ball straight down the middle and Louisville lead 1-0.

Scottish International Claire Emslie came close to equalizing for Angel City in the 15th minute. Her long-range effort was marginally wide of the left-hand corner.

Louisville doubled their lead in the 32th minute. Angel City gave the ball away following a feeble attempt to play the ball out from their own defense. Demelo played a short pass to Kirsten Davies Wright who scored an excellent left footed effort from beyond 20 yards into the top left-hand corner.

Emslie again came close in the penultimate minute of normal time in the first half. A left footed lobbed effort from somewhere in the region of 30 yards out was only kept out by the crossbar.

The comeback started for Angel City in the 68th minute when Katie Johnson turned in a cross from a freekick just outside the penalty area. Johnson’s finish was unorthodox yet instinctive as she used her left thigh to hit the net from just inside the six-yard box.

Katie Lund made the save of the game for Louisville two minutes later, from a powerful header by Santa Clara University alum Dani Weatherholt.

The equalizer came for Angel City in the 88th minute. Savannah McCaskill used her body well to shield a high dropping ball in the box and she coolly volleyed in the bottom left-hand corner of the goal.

Substitute Allyssa Thompson had a glorious chance to win the game in the 90th minute for Angel City. Her shot from a tight angle at the edge of the six-yard box came back off the post and into the arms of Lund.

It was a game that could have gone either way and a share of the spoils was probably a fair result as each team had a purple patch in each respective half.